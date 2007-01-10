43 Folders

43F Podcast: Snell & Gruber on iPhone applications

Merlin Mann | Jan 10 2007

Jason Snell and John Gruber on iPhone applications

Merlin talks with MacWorld Magazine’s Jason Snell and DaringFireball.net’s John Gruber about the likely future of applications for the recently announced iPhone. Who will be allowed to play? How does it affect the ostensible competition? Will this end up feeling more like a phone with an iPod, a Mac with a phone, or something altogether different? (5:48)

Grab the MP3, learn more at Odeo.com, or just listen from here:

Macworld: Jason Snell and John Gruber on iPhone applications


